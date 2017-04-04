Report: Las Vegas rent prices climb 5.6 percent in past year

Fair
Las Vegas residents are seeing a hike in their rent in the past year. According to ApartmentList.com, monthly rents have climbed 5.6 percent in the past year and 0.3 percent in the past month. Rent prices had been decreasing nationwide for much of 2016 but has increased in the past three months, ApartmentList.com reports. The median one-bedroom price is $850 a month while a two-bedroom is $1,000 a month.
A carjacking at a Massachusetts gas station did not go quite as smoothly as the thief hoped.
April the giraffe isn't the only expectant mom ready to deliver on camera.
The world's strongest coffee is now available in the United States, but it's not for the faint of heart.
Gilbert Baker, who designed the Rainbow Flag, passed away inside his Harlem apartment on Thursday.
An American footwear company has sparked disapproval on social media over high heeled shoes for babies.
The 911 call as three Oklahoma teens were shot dead during a fatal home invasion has been released.