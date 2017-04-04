Report: Las Vegas rent prices climb 5.6 percent in past year

Las Vegas residents are seeing a hike in their rent in the past year.



According to ApartmentList.com, monthly rents have climbed 5.6 percent in the past year and 0.3 percent in the past month.



Rent prices had been decreasing nationwide for much of 2016 but has increased in the past three months, ApartmentList.com reports.



The median one-bedroom price is $850 a month while a two-bedroom is $1,000 a month.