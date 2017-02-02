Rent rising around Las Vegas valley

According to ApartmentList.com, prices are up 4.7 percent over last year.

Rent prices appear to be rising around the Las Vegas valley.

One of the cities with the fastest growing rents is Tacoma, Washington, where it has increased 7.7 percent.

Rents are actually falling in several major cities, including San Francisco, San Jose, Miami and Houston.

