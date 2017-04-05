Reno church gives sanctuary to immigrant

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 51°
HI: -°
LO: 51°
HI: -°
LO: 51°
A Reno church is offering sanctuary to a man facing deportation.
David Chavez-Macias has lived in the Reno area for about 30 years. According to KTVN, he received a traffic ticket in 2013 and had his work permit revoked.
While Chavez-Macias has tried to become a U.S. citizen, he says his lawyers made mistakes and that caused application problems.
A reverend at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship says Chavez-Macias shouldn't be forced to leave the country.
"You can imagine spending 30 years of your life in a place, this is his community," Rev. Neal Anderson said.
The Nevada branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has a policy that avoids enforcing action in sensitive places such as schools and churches.
Floyd Mayweather's son Zion had a Sweet 16 birthday party worthy of a Las Vegas nightclub.
A judge has granted singer Mel B a temporary restraining order and sole custody of her youngest daughter after she claimed her estranged…
Madame Tussauds added President Donald Trump's handprint to its collection in Las Vegas.
A carjacking at a Massachusetts gas station did not go quite as smoothly as the thief hoped.
April the giraffe isn't the only expectant mom ready to deliver on camera.
The world's strongest coffee is now available in the United States, but it's not for the faint of heart.