Reno church gives sanctuary to immigrant

A Reno church is offering sanctuary to a man facing deportation.



David Chavez-Macias has lived in the Reno area for about 30 years. According to KTVN, he received a traffic ticket in 2013 and had his work permit revoked.



While Chavez-Macias has tried to become a U.S. citizen, he says his lawyers made mistakes and that caused application problems.



A reverend at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship says Chavez-Macias shouldn't be forced to leave the country.



"You can imagine spending 30 years of your life in a place, this is his community," Rev. Neal Anderson said.



The Nevada branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has a policy that avoids enforcing action in sensitive places such as schools and churches.