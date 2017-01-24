Red Flag exercises begin at Nellis Air Force Base

Southern Nevada residents may notice increased military aircraft activity as the Air Force conducts Red Flag exercises from Jan. 23-Feb. 10.



Red Flag is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air, space and cyber forces of the United States and its allies. The exercise is hosted north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range.



The 414th Combat Training Squadron is responsible for executing Red Flag. The exercise is one of a series of advanced training programs administered at Nellis AFB and on the Nevada Test and Training Range by organizations assigned to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.



More than 80 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day and aircraft may remain in the air for up to five hours. Flying times are scheduled to accommodate other flying missions at Nellis AFB and provide Red

Flag participants with training in planning and executing a wide variety of combat missions.