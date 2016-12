Clark County Firefighters responded to an apartment fire around 2:31 p.m. Saturday at 5125 Golden Lane.

Crews at the scene reported light smoke from a second story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 2:53 p.m.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported, and damage has not been estimated. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -