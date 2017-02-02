Rally held on Las Vegas Strip against trophy hunting

Current
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Protesters have gathered on the Las Vegas Strip to speak out against trophy hunting.
They were outside the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino because the Safari Club International is in town this week for a conference.
The Las Vegas protest is part of the Worldwide Rally For Cecil, an anti-trophy hunting campaign, which is being held in over 40 cities across 22 states, the District of Columbia, and 11 countries including Zimbabwe, England, Australia, Colombia and Serbia.
Following the death of Cecil in 2015, there is a growing movement to end the ability for trophy hunters to import their kills into the U.S.
