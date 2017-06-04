Current
Protesters rallied against President Trump around the U.S. and right here in the valley.
The "March for Truth" wrapped up outside the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.
Demonstrators wanted an independent investigation of the 2016 election and possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign. They're also calling on the president to release his tax returns.
"I hope that our U.S. Representatives and Senators realize that the people of Nevada would like an independent investigation into Trump's ties with Russia," said Eileen Eady, President of Together We Will Nevada. "I also hope that everyone here today goes and votes in the municipal elections because change starts at home."
Protesters also say that elected officials need to support policies that expose corruption.
