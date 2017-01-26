Supporters take 'Trump-cation' at Trump International Hotel

As President Donald Trump settles into office, his supporters are still celebrating his win. Some of them are even spending hundreds of dollars to take a so-called "Trump-cation."

"The reason we love Trump is because we need change in this country and we absolutely believe he's doing to do it," said one supporter from Chicago.

A couple from New York staying at Trump International Hotel couldn't agree more.

"We voted for Trump and we respect what he's doing," said the couple. "I trusted the name, the brand, and I felt that I didn't know what I was going to get with the other hotels but I kind of figured Trump would do it right."

13 Action News spoke with another man staying at Trump International Hotel on business.

"I like Trump," said the guest. "I think he was an excellent candidate and when I was looking for places, I looked there first."

Of course, we also talked to a few families that were staying at Trump International Hotel just because the rates were good.

