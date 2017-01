Over 250 customers were left without power Sunday night, including guests at Palace Station.

NV Energy reported the outage around 10:30 p.m. Palace Station resorted to backup generators, but other businesses and homes near the area weren't so lucky.

Palace Station said the power was restored just before midnight, while the lights came back on for other customers around 1 a.m. Monday.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -