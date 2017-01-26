UPDATE: Power restored to the Orleans hotel-casino

UPDATE: Power was restored to the affected customers by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Around 900 customers are without power Wednesday morning, including the Orleans hotel-casino.

NV Energy said that an equipment failure caused the outage around 6 a.m. Guests at the Mirage say the lights have gone out at their hotel as well.

Warning: The video below contains offensive language.

Power should be restored by 8:45 a.m.