UPDATE: Power restored to the Orleans hotel-casino

KTNV Staff
6:18 AM, Jan 25, 2017
5:03 PM, Jan 25, 2017

NV Energy says that 900 customers are without power due to an equipment failure.

KTNV
UPDATE: Power was restored to the affected customers by 7 a.m. Wednesday.
 
ORIGINAL STORY
 
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Around 900 customers are without power Wednesday morning, including the Orleans hotel-casino.
 
NV Energy said that an equipment failure caused the outage around 6 a.m. Guests at the Mirage say the lights have gone out at their hotel as well.
 
Warning: The video below contains offensive language.
 

 
Power should be restored by 8:45 a.m.

