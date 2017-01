LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Some local high school and college students staged a protest Monday outside the Las Vegas office of Sen. Dean Heller.



They want Heller to know they're against the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the next secretary of education. The Senate will vote on her confirmation Tuesday.



The students said if DeVos is confirmed, they want federal lawmakers to protect public school and federal college funding.



A number of students also spoke out against defunding Planned Parenthood.