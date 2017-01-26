Police: Suspect stole large amount of cash from vehicle

On Jan. 5, a local business owner was picking up money from a convenience store in the area of South Decatur Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue.

The victim walked to his vehicle with a deposit bag containing a large amount of cash. The victim realized he forgot something inside and went back to get it, leaving the money in his vehicle.

When he returned the money was missing.

Police say the lone suspect was watching the victim handle the money. While the victim was inside, the suspect parked next to the victim’s car and entered his vehicle to take the money.

The suspect has been identified as a black man last seen with black-framed glasses and a goatee. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with a logo. He was seen driving away in a newer-model maroon Chrysler 200.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.