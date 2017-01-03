UPDATE: Police capture jewelry thieves

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 49°
LO: 44°
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police captured two suspects accused of robbing a local business on Tuesday.
It was reported around 11:26 a.m. on the 2100 block of North Rainbow and West Lake Mead Boulevards.
Investigators say two armed suspects entered the business and ordered everyone to get on the ground. They took off with jewelry and watches.
Witnesses gave a description of the getaway vehicle, which was tracked down by a Las Vegas Metropolitan K-9 unit. The suspects were taken into custody.
Samsung is looking to bounce back from its Galaxy Note 7 explosion controversy with a new phone: the Galaxy A.
United Airlines says a San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to New Zealand because of a passenger who failed to follow crew instructions.
A federal lawsuit accuses the ex-wife of Oklahoma energy tycoon T. Boone Pickens of racial discrimination at her rural Nevada dude ranch.
A Lyft driver was violently attacked over a parking spot in Southern California.
The "Star Wars" spinoff "Rogue One" has led the box office for the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3…
A 25-year-old mother in Arkansas streamed her own death on Facebook live.