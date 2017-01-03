UPDATE: Police capture jewelry thieves

12:03 PM, Jan 3, 2017
2 hours ago
Steven Smallwood
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police captured two suspects accused of robbing a local business on Tuesday.

It was reported around 11:26 a.m. on the 2100 block of North Rainbow and West Lake Mead Boulevards.

Investigators say two armed suspects entered the business and ordered everyone to get on the ground. They took off with jewelry and watches.

Witnesses gave a description of the getaway vehicle, which was tracked down by a Las Vegas Metropolitan K-9 unit. The suspects were taken into custody.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending