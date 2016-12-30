Police seek suspects in business robbery

KTNV Staff
12:06 PM, Dec 30, 2016
1 hour ago
Andrew O'Grady
Police need your help identifying and locating suspects responsible for a commercial burglary near South Eastern Avenue and East Pebble Road.
 
On Dec. 17 around 3:30 a.m. a light-colored two-door pickup truck arrived in the parking lot and stopped in front of the business.
 
Three males are seen getting out of the truck, one of them broke a window of the business. The suspects entered the building and stole items.

 

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

