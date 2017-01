Police need your help finding two robbery suspects.

On Jan. 22, around 4:40 p.m., two black male suspects entered a retail store in the 4600 block of East Charleston Boulevard near Lamb Boulevard pretending to be customers.

After some time wandering around the store, the suspects threatened the employee with a firearm and forced the employee to give them money.

The first suspect is described as a black male adult, 5'6", thin, wearing camouflage fisherman's hat, black jacket,

black t-shirt, black pants with stripe on side and a mustache.

The second suspect is described as a black male adult, 5'9", thin, wearing blue hoodie sweater, blue pants, black hat,

black gloves, mustache and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -