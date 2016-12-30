Police seek man, woman in casino battery on Boulder Highway

KTNV Staff
11:23 AM, Dec 30, 2016
Lewis, Rebecca
At the beginning of December, a disabled victim was sitting in a local casino on Boulder Highway when a suspect walked up and struck him in the head with a blunt object, knocking victim out of his chair.
 
The suspect the exited the casino in unknown direction. He's described as a black male, 5'8" around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
 
The battery appeared unprovoked. The suspect was apparently in a conversation with a female prior and may be associated with her. She's  described as a white female, 5'6", 180 pounds with brown hair and light-colored eyes.
 
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

