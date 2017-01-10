Police seek 2 suspects in multiple burglaries

Police need your help finding 2 suspects accused of robbery.

On Jan. 6, three separate commercial burglaries occurred in the 6800 block of West Spring Mountain Road.

In all three events, the suspects gained access to the businesses by smashing the front glass door.

Detectives with the LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command, Patrol Investigations Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two of the three burglary suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black male adult in his early 20s, thin build with a short goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a red and black design, gray sweat pants, black shoes and gray cloth gloves.

The second suspect is described as a black male adult in his early 20s, last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt

under a black hoodie, dark gray sweat pants, and gray gloves.

The third suspect has been identified and is in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.