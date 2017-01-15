LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police are searching for two suspects involved in a bank robbery near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road on Jan. 10.



The suspects entered the bank, presented firearms, and demanded money from employees. Both fled after the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money.



Police say the first suspect is a black male in his mid-20s, medium build, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a dark colored hat.



The second suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s, medium build, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and was last seen in a black hooded sweatshirt and a hat that was black and green.



Anyone with information should call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.