UPDATE AT 7:50 P.M.: The driver who was refusing to come out of his vehicle has surrendered.

Police say that a driver hit a parked car near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue. Another man came out of an apartment and confronted the driver. The driver pulled out a gun during the confrontation. The other man then pulled out his gun and fired one round at the driver.

The driver then got back into his vehicle, which was disabled, and refused to come out after police responded to the scene. The man eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.

The incident is under investigation. It is not known if the other person will face any charges.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police have responded to a possible road-rage shooting near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue.



Police say that a driver shot at another driver in the area. It happened shortly before 7 p.m.



They were able to stop the person they believe fired the shot in the 4700 block of Stanley Avenue. The driver is refusing to exit the vehicle at this time.



There may be road closures in the area. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.