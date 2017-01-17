UPDATE: Suspect in custody after barricade near Alta, Buffalo

UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody after the barricade that lasted much of Monday.

The suspect was arrested on several charges and the girlfriend may face charges as well.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a barricade situation in the 7700 block of Cherry River Drive, near Alta Drive and Buffalo Drive.

Police say they received a call about a possible domestic violence situation around 9:12 a.m. on Monday.

However, when police arrived on scene, the victim would not cooperate and did not want to file charges.

Family members later called at 12:39 p.m. and requested a welfare check. When they arrived, the suspect refused to come out of the house. Surrounding residences have been evacuated.

13 Action News will post updates as they become available.