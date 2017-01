LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police investigated reports of a possible explosive device Wednesday evening.

Police received reports of the device inside a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of East Bonanza Road, near Lamb Boulevard.

As a precaution, businesses on the southeast corner were evacuated and Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard was shut down for about 3 hours. Police left the scene shortly before midnight.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.