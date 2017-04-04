UPDATE ON APRIL 3: The Clark County Coroner identified the 67-year-old victim in this case as Connelly Lang from Las Vegas. She died from blunt head trauma.

"Is it going to happen to me," said neighbor Willie Fuller, "... Am I going to befriend somebody and they do it to me too?"



An arrest report for Johnny Hopkins revealed new details into the alleged murder.



Police received a call from a friend of Hopkins and said he believed Hopkins beat a woman to death. His friend told police Hopkins said he killed the woman because she slapped some drugs from his hand.



The suspect then tried to get his friends to take him to a bus station so he could leave town.



Hopkins was arrested in downtown Las Vegas Saturday night.

"I tried to kill him before," said Ethel Willis.

Willis said her daughter has two children with the accused killer. Willis said she's been angry with the suspect from the past.

"He took food out of my daughter's house," she said.

Despite that, relatives said they believe Hopkins was not capable of such a violent crime.

"There's more to it," said Willis.

UPDATE ON APRIL 2: 50-year-old Johnny Hopkins was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He faces charges of Open Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman near Downtown Las Vegas.



Police were notified of the death at 2:04 p.m. The woman's body was located in an apartment in the 1300 block of H Street, which is between Washington and Owens avenues.



An initial investigation revealed that there appeared to be a struggle. Blood was also found in the apartment.

It is not clear if the victim and the suspect knew each other. There were no signs of a break-in.



The Clark County coroner will release the name of the woman after relatives have been notified.