A body was found in Downtown Las Vegas overnight.



The man was found at around 12:30 a.m. near City Parkway and Ogden, not far from Main Street Station. He was found near a power box. Initially, it was believed the man was sleeping.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. However, it this time it is not known if the man's death is suspicious.



The Clark County coroner will identify the man after relatives have been notified.