LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police were investigating a suspicious package found at a Nevada State Bank location Monday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., employees of the location in the 3300 block of Maryland Parkway, near Desert Inn Road, found an abandoned package on the counter. Police said they felt uncomfortable with the package so they decided to evacuate the business and call police.

The bomb squad responded to the scene and cleared the package around 5:30 p.m.

Roads were briefly closed in the area.