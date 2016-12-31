Police investigate suspicious bag on the Las Vegas Strip

Bryce Riley
2:25 PM, Dec 31, 2016
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police investigated an incident involving an RTC bus on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday afternoon.

Roads were closed on Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain through Flamingo as officials investigated the bus around 1:15 p.m. The bus was stopped in front of Caesars Palace.

Reports say a man on the bus was talking to himself and had a large duffel bag. Though he never made any threats, people on the bus were scared by his behavior and contacted authorities.

The man was detained by police while his bag was searched. No suspicious items were found. Police believe the man was mentally ill.

The investigation concluded around 1:45 p.m. and roadways opened to the public.

Las Vegas Boulevard will begin closing to the public around 6:15 p.m. between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road for New Year's Eve festivities.

