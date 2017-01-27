UPDATE: 7-year-old boy's death ruled homicide

LATEST JAN. 26: 7-year-old Richard Findley Jr.'s death has been ruled as a homicide. His cause of death is listed as blunt force abdominal trauma.

UPDATE: As a result of the continuing investigation and in consultation with the Clark County District Attorney, Roshaun Malone, the mother of the 7-year-old victim, has been taken into custody in connection with the child’s death.

Malone was arrested for open murder and is currently incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center.

UPDATE: Kenneth Robinson appeared in court on Wednesday morning. His next court date was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7. He is being held without bail.

13 Action News spoke to the young boy's grandmother. She was very tearful and told us that she did not know about any abuse that may have been happening. She lives in Louisiana and wants the other children to come live with her.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Police say 31-year-old Kenneth Robinson was charged with murder Sunday night for killing a seven-year-old boy that lived with him.

Police say it appears the little boy was strangled and beaten. Neighbors tell 13 Action News they heard some type of a cord was involved in the strangulation.

The homicide happened at the Siegel Suites near Boulder Highway and Flamingo around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbors say Robinson was seen scolding the children often. Some neighbors also said they heard what they thought was abusive behavior from the apartment before.

"The apartments around this one say they knew about the abuse, they say they heard the beatings, they heard the ruckus," said neighbor Denise Martin.

Police say Robinson, his girlfriend, and their two children lived in the home along with the victim, the victim's mother, and her two other children.

"Gosh man, but somebody has to come forward," Martin said.