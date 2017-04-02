UPDATE: Woman found dead inside car identified

Fair
UPDATE ON APRIL 2: The Clark County Coroner identified the woman found in the car as 33-year-old Katie Watson from Las Vegas.
The exact cause of death is still pending.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are investigating in a Target parking lot at 3210 Tenaya Way after receiving reports of someone asleep or passed out in their car around 1 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers found a deceased female in the car. They believe the vehicle has been in the parking lot since Friday night. Officers say the death doesn't appear to be a homicide. The Clark County Coroner is at the scene to help with the investigation.
