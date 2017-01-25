Police: Father 'referees' fight between daughter and teens before pulling out knife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A local father is accused of "refereeing" a teen fight before pulling a knife on people standing nearby, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.



Police said 41-year-old Tashombi Williams was arrested after he was accused of fueling a fight involving his daughter and other teens near Clark High School on Jan. 18.

According to police, during the fight Williams was seen pushing one of the girls involved before wielding a knife at people nearby.

"To endorse that is just insane," said Jaimee Morse, whose son goes to Clark High School.

Police said none of the students were hurt, but Williams was arrested the a day after the fight.

Parents at Clark High School said they don't ever condone fighting.

"For an adult to show them this is what we should do is not right," Morse said.

"It's not the way to solve this, we have more problems in this world," said another parent.

Williams faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon. Police said none of the teens were arrested.