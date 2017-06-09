Thousands of children across Clark County will start their summer vacation Friday, which means parents will be scrambling to find things for them to do without breaking the bank. Whatever your kids are interested in there are plenty of activities to keep them busy and plenty of them are free.

If you just have a couple of bucks to spare; head over to Tropicana Cinemas. Tickets are two dollars every day and a dollar all day on Tuesdays. Plenty of families were lining up to take in a movie Thursday night when 13 Action News showed up. Sarah Miller was there with her daughter.

"Movies are very expensive these days," said Miller. " So to be able to take her to see movies like Beauty and the Beast for less than five dollars is great."

Summer break in southern Nevada is all about avoiding boredom while beating the heat. Delen Goldberg is the public information officer for the city of North Las Vegas.

"It's so hot here in Nevada. It's not always feasible to just go outside and go to the park," said Goldberg."So we really want to offer air conditioned, educational, safe, indoor activities."

Between the recreation center and the library there's lots of free fun.

"There's bowling at Texas Station with our partners there, " Goldberg said. "There's ice cream sunday activities. There's s'mores day. There is mini golf."

At the Springs Preserve there are interactive activities like Boomtown 1905 and the Astronaut Traveling Exhibit. Spokeswoman, Dawn Barraclough, said they are designed to appeal to all ages.