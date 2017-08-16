HENDERSON (KTNV) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open the newly constructed 2.5-mile-long section of southbound Interstate 11 between the U.S. Highway 95 interchange and Railroad Pass Casino interchange at 5 a.m., August 16.

The lane opening will impact access at the Railroad Pass Casino, with southbound ingress using the U.S. Highway 93 / 95 interchange to Searchlight for access. Exiting casino traffic, meanwhile, will have to make a U-turn at Wagonwheel Drive to head back toward Boulder City.

The project is part of the $83 million first phase of Interstate 11, which calls for building a four-lane concrete interstate freeway between Silverline Road and Foothill Drive with a full diamond interchange at Railroad Pass with a loop ramp.

Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. is the general contractor. The project will be helpful for drivers heading between Nevada and Arizona, cutting down drive time by about 30 minutes, but work still needs to be done.

The segment is still scheduled to finish in 2018.