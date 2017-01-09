Person struck by vehicle near Lake Mead Boulevard, U.S. 95

Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 51°
HI: 59°
LO: 46°
HI: 61°
LO: 47°
Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) - A person is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.
Nevada Highway Patrol says the person was hit by a 4-door Nissan around 8:50 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and southbound U.S. 95.
The person was taken to UMC in serious condition.
U.S. 95 was closed and traffic was diverted onto Lake Mead Boulevard while the investigation took place.
Bonanza High School graduate and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant has tied the knot.
Throwing a snowball in Provo, Utah is considered a misdemeanor if you hit another person or their property.
It was supposed to be a walk between grandmother, grandson and dog. But it turned into a bobcat attack.
A Texas woman named Betsy Ayala got revenge on her cheating husband by losing a large amount of weight. Her story is now going viral.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning 74.2 million yen ($632,000) for a 212 kilogram (466 pound) bluefin tuna in what may be the last…