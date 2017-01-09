Person struck by vehicle near Lake Mead Boulevard, U.S. 95

Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) - A person is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

Nevada Highway Patrol says the person was hit by a 4-door Nissan around 8:50 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and southbound U.S. 95.

The person was taken to UMC in serious condition.

U.S. 95 was closed and traffic was diverted onto Lake Mead Boulevard while the investigation took place.