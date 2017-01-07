Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Friday.

It was reported around 5 p.m. near Craig Road and Allen Lane. Police said the pedestrian was jaywalking when he was hit by a Honda Accord.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was 43 years old and from North Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner will confirm his identity.

The driver was not cited or charged and showed no signs of impairment, police said.