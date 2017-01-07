Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in North Las Vegas

KTNV Staff
5:52 PM, Jan 6, 2017
11:35 PM, Jan 6, 2017

It was reported around 4:45 p.m. near Craig Road and Allen Lane.

KTNV

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Friday.

It was reported around 5 p.m. near Craig Road and Allen Lane. Police said the pedestrian was jaywalking when he was hit by a Honda Accord.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was 43 years old and from North Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner will confirm his identity.

The driver was not cited or charged and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending