Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 15 Southbound at Mile Marker 11.

Investigators say a semi-truck hit and killed a pedestrian around 3:15 p.m.

NHP says a Kia Rio was reported as a reckless vehicle and a few minutes later it was reported the same vehicle crashed into the center median. The driver then jumped over the median wall and ran into southbound traffic, where he was struck by a red semi-truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner will release the name of the deceased upon notification of family.

It is unknown if impairment or mental state played a part in the pedestrian's behavior at this time.

The semi-truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with NHP.

Southbound lanes were closed for hours as troopers investigated.

13 Action News will post updates as they become available.