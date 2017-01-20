Pedestrian receives serious injuries after hit by car near Decatur, Washington Ave.

Katherine Jarvis
6:57 PM, Jan 19, 2017
7:17 PM, Jan 19, 2017
AP IMAGES
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A pedestrian received serious injuries after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Washington Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending