LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday evening.



The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. near Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, which is just east of Paradise Road.



Police said the pedestrian has life-threatening injuries.



Eastbound Flamingo Road is closed while police investigate. Las Vegas police's Fatal Detail has been requested to the scene.



This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.