Two pedestrians hit by vehicle at McCarran Rent-A-Car Center

Bryce Riley
10:28 AM, Jan 1, 2017
23 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -
Two people were hit by a car near the McCarran Rent-A-Car Center Sunday morning.
 
The crash happened around 10:04 a.m. at 7135 Gilespie street. Both pedestrians were taken to Sunrise Trauma.
 
Police say the car also struck a garage structure after hitting the pedestrians.
 
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending