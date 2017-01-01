Pedestrian hit by vehicle Saturday night

9:16 PM, Dec 31, 2016
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A pedestrian was hit on Saturday night just after 7 p.m.

It happened near Owens Avenue and Sandhill Road.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

It is not known if the driver stayed on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.
 

