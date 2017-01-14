Pedestrian critical after being struck by vehicle Friday morning

A male pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards.

North Las Vegas Police need help locating a vehicle which struck a pedestrian this morning causing critical injuries.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards in response to a crash.  
 
Upon their arrival, they located an elderly man with injuries that appeared to be from a collision.  He was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.   
 
Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard North when he was struck by a vehicle.  That vehicle left the scene of the crash.  
 
The suspect vehicle has been described as a late 90's full size, extended cab, Chevrolet 1500, long bed pickup truck with chrome rims and the word "Chevrolet" across the tailgate.  
 
The truck should have a broken right front headlamp and passenger side mirror. The rear license plate is either mounted at an angle or is hanging by a screw.  
 
The truck may have previous hood damage or paint fade/wear on the center hood. 
 
Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. 
 

