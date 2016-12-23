Holiday travelers congest roadways, swarm airport

Lesley Marin
9:18 AM, Dec 23, 2016
12:22 PM, Dec 23, 2016

According to AAA, 7.6 million Mountain West residents will travel out of town this weekend.

KTNV

The airports and roads are expected to be packed with travelers on Friday.

KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -
Travelers hit the roadways and swarmed McCarran International Airport  to make it home for the holidays. 
 
"It's the holidays so I expected some delays," said Frances Cuellar, who traveled from Burbank. 
 
Lines started forming at McCarran around 6 a.m. Friday morning. The longest line was outside the Allegiant Airlines check-in where the line made it outside the terminal. 
 
Cuellar said she had to wait at the airport for 5 hours after her flight from Burbank was delayed.
 
"It was delayed for an hour and then another half and hour and I lost my shuttle, so, I've had to stay here for five hours," Cuellar said. 
 
McCarran always warns passengers to give themselves at least 2 hours to make it to their gate before boarding. 
 
Download the My TSA app to follow TSA wait times. 

 

