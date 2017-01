LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 4500 block of Macher Way, near Mountain Vista Street and Karen Avenue.

It was reported around 9:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say a person was shot and transported to the Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center. Officers responded to the scene and have detained several individuals regarding this shooting.

