One killed in crash on Monday afternoon

KTNV - Nevada Highway Patrol reports that one person was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon.

It was reported around 12:03 p.m. on U.S. 93 South near SR168.

Investigators say a Dodge Ram and a semi-truck collided, which resulted in a fire. The driver of the Dodge Ram has died. The Clark County coroner will release the name of the victim upon notification of family.

The driver of the semi-truck was flown to UMC in unknown condition.

U.S. 93 is closed in both directions. Motorists should avoid the area.

13 Action News will post updates as they become available.