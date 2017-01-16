One dead and one injured in motorcycle accident in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle accident in southern Las Vegas Sunday evening.

The accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Blue Diamond Road. The injured person has been transported to UMC in unknown condition.

Northbound I-15 has been closed and traffic is being diverted. Please avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.