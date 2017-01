A Las Vegas police officer and a suspect were both taken to the hospital on Monday after an incident next to a Wells Fargo near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue.

Around 10:12 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a hit-and-run suspect in his vehicle. Following the stop, the suspect got out of the car and was non-compliant with the officer. A struggle ensued.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody. Both the officer and the suspect were treated at UMC Trauma for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect faces multiple charges including battery on a police officer.

