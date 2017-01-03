Off-duty police officer shoots attacking dog

Bryce Riley
1:33 PM, Jan 3, 2017
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that an off-duty officer shot a dog that was attacking another dog in the 6900 block of North Campbell Road.
 
The incident happened around 12:11 p.m. No further information is available at this time.
 
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
 

