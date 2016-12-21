UPDATE: Family loses everything in apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Firefighters rescued residents trapped on the balcony above an apartment that caught fire on Sunday.
The fire happened around 11:47 p.m. at 1332 E. Desert Inn Road, near Maryland Parkway. Upon arrival, Clark County Firefighters spotted smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment complex. Crews had the fire out within 10 minutes.
Aftermath of apartment fire on E. Desert Inn - everyone made it out but some had to be rescued from being trapped on top of balcony @KTNVpic.twitter.com/7Qbkn6E9N2