UPDATE: Family loses everything in apartment fire

UPDATE: Inside a cramped hotel room is where pregnant Reesha Price, her rambunctious 3-year-old son Cayson and her oldest son 10-year-old Kahmahnie Junior are temporarily staying.



"Everything in this room is what I have now," said Price.



"I am trying to help my mom the best I can," said Kahmahnie Junior.



With the help of the Red Cross, they have been staying at Sam's Town hotel-casino since Monday after a fire ripped through their apartment.



"We had to jump off the back balcony to get away from it," said Price.



Price's 7-year-old wasn't home. He is away at his grandma's for the Christmas break.



"My family is all I was concerned about ... we are out, we are alive," Price said.



They watched as everything they own -- Christmas presents, everything Price had for her new baby went up in flames.



All the boys have left is the clothes they had on, the night of the fire.



Even though Kahmahnnie Junior lost his prized possession -- a Nintendo WiiU -- in the fire, he has perspective on what happened.



"I don't really want anything for Christmas anymore, except my family," he said.

GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Firefighters rescued residents trapped on the balcony above an apartment that caught fire on Sunday.

The fire happened around 11:47 p.m. at 1332 E. Desert Inn Road, near Maryland Parkway. Upon arrival, Clark County Firefighters spotted smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment complex. Crews had the fire out within 10 minutes.

Aftermath of apartment fire on E. Desert Inn - everyone made it out but some had to be rescued from being trapped on top of balcony @KTNV pic.twitter.com/7Qbkn6E9N2 — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) December 19, 2016

The occupants were uninjured but were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Two families were displaced as a result of the fire and did not require the assistance of the American Red Cross.

Damage was estimated at $50,000.