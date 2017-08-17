A Nye County Detention Center inmate is dead after apparently injuring himself on August 10.



According to a press release from the Nye County Sheriff's Office, Detention Staff were informed by an inmate that his cellmate was bleeding. Arriving deputies and medical staff rendered emergency aid to Robert Lynn until EMTs arrived.



Lynn was taken by ambulance to Desert View Hospital. He was awake and talking at the time of transport, and was stabilized once he arrived. Lynn was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for more advanced care.



At 4:30 p.m., a UMC doctor pronounced Robert Lynn deceased.



The Clark County Coroner's office will determine the official cause of death while Nye County Detectives investigate the case.