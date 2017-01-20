Bears skipping hibernation in Northern Nevada

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 57°
LO: 44°
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
Wildlife experts said they're skipping hibernation in favor of trash day.
VERDI (KTNV) - Wildlife experts say something weird is happening with bears in Northern Nevada. Bears are going against their biological clocks and skipping the winter hibernation, apparently so they can chow down on trash collection day. One man in Verdi says he has videos of several bears from his security cameras. "I pulled in the driveway and a big cinnamon bear walked right to my front door and then I pulled in and he was actually looking in my kids' windows," Hud Horton said. "That made me a little nervous." The Nevada Department of Wildlife says people are making it easier for the bears by leaving trash out.
Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on…
A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.
Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump.
A young boy in New Hampshire was badly injured after he tried to recreate a stunt that he saw on YouTube.
Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo.
Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day!