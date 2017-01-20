Bears skipping hibernation in Northern Nevada

VERDI (KTNV) - Wildlife experts say something weird is happening with bears in Northern Nevada.



Bears are going against their biological clocks and skipping the winter hibernation, apparently so they can chow down on trash collection day.



One man in Verdi says he has videos of several bears from his security cameras.



"I pulled in the driveway and a big cinnamon bear walked right to my front door and then I pulled in and he was actually looking in my kids' windows," Hud Horton said. "That made me a little nervous."



The Nevada Department of Wildlife says people are making it easier for the bears by leaving trash out.