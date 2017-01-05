North Las Vegas names new chief judge

North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Kalani Hoo has been named the chief judge of North Las Vegas Justice Court. His two-year term began Jan. 3, 2017. Justice courts with three or more judges are required to elect a chief judge. This will be Judge Hoo’s first term as chief.
 
Hoo has been the North Las Vegas Justice Court Department 1 Justice of the Peace since December 2012. Prior to his election, Judge Hoo was a partner at the law firm of Eichhorn & Hoo, LLC, practicing criminal and civil law in both state and federal court. He has been licensed to practice law since 1998.
 
He has volunteered as a Truancy Diversion Judge at a North Las Vegas middle school since 2012. The program is designed to improve student attendance and grades by involving parents, students, and teachers.
 
Chief Judge Hoo also co-founded and currently presides over the North Las Vegas Community Court. By partnering with a team of criminal justice and social service professionals, the Community Court focuses on rehabilitating 18-25 year olds who are charged with non-violent offenses. This individualized approach to justice creates a treatment model that helps defendants change their criminal lifestyle and reduces recidivism rates. Through a combination of counseling, drug treatment, community service, and job training, the participants learn how to live a productive, lawful, and self-sufficient lifestyle. Community Court is held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m.
 
Justice Court handles misdemeanors, traffic matters, and felony arraignments; civil disputes under $15,000; small claims and landlord tenant disputes. Last year, North Las Vegas Justice Court handled over 11,000 cases.
 

