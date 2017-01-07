No changes in McCarran Airport security after Fort Lauderdale shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Officials at McCarran International Airport say they're always on high alert and will not increasing patrols in response to the shooting in Fort Lauderdale Friday.



There was an increased police presence at McCarran, however, police say it's not in response to the shooting. But rather, it's because of more people in town for CES.



Travelers at baggage claim said they were alarmed to find out anyone can walk into the unsecured area with a gun.

Flights to and from Fort Lauderdale were canceled Friday. Flights are expected to resume Saturday, but there still may be canceled or delayed flights.