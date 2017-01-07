No changes in McCarran Airport security after Fort Lauderdale shooting

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 50°
LO: 38°
HI: 62°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 48°
Cloudy
HI: 50°
LO: 38°
HI: 62°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 48°
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Officials at McCarran International Airport say they're always on high alert and will not increasing patrols in response to the shooting in Fort Lauderdale Friday.
There was an increased police presence at McCarran, however, police say it's not in response to the shooting. But rather, it's because of more people in town for CES.
Travelers at baggage claim said they were alarmed to find out anyone can walk into the unsecured area with a gun.
Flights to and from Fort Lauderdale were canceled Friday. Flights are expected to resume Saturday, but there still may be canceled or delayed flights.
It was supposed to be a walk between grandmother, grandson and dog. But it turned into a bobcat attack.
A Texas woman named Betsy Ayala got revenge on her cheating husband by losing a large amount of weight. Her story is now going viral.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning 74.2 million yen ($632,000) for a 212 kilogram (466 pound) bluefin tuna in what may be the last…
Just days after winning kudos on social media for its witty handling of an internet troll, the Wendy's Twitter account has been the…
Parents in Texas surprised when packages suddenly showed up at their home.