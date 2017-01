NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman suffered serious bodily injuries after her ex-boyfriend attacked her two days ago in North Las Vegas.

On Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Egret Court, near Lone Mountain Road, in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Arriving officers located a 28-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators say the woman went to retrieve some of her belongings from her ex-boyfriend's house before she was attacked.

"The doors were locked, he wasn't even supposed to be in that house," said friend AJ Turner.



"He tried to slash off her nose," said mom Cynthia Lucero. The 28-year-old was stabbed in her hand and torso. Her throat was slashed as well. "It's hard to breathe," said Sondra. The family is living in fear until the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Ronny Withers, is captured. Withers is described as a white male, about 5'11", 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has an extensive arrest history and violent tendencies. He is wanted for questioning in this incident. Withers is considered armed and dangerous and should not be contacted if seen. Withers is described as a white male, about 5'11", 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Turner said he was pepper sprayed by the suspect. "I just don't want this to happen to anyone else, I want him caught," said Turner. GoFundMe has been set up for the woman attacked, who relatives identify as Sondra Lucero.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Withers is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.